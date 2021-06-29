No headway in Dwarka honour killing case

Accused remains absconding despite over 20 raids in Haryana: police

Five days on, Delhi Police has made no headway in the honour killing case reported from Dwarka in which a couple was shot multiple times allegedly by her family members.

A senior police officer said that over 20 raids have been conducted in Haryana but the accused have managed to remain absconding. “There are leads but they are not working out. Day in and day out, teams have been working to find the accused,” the officer said.

The police said that of the six accused who had entered the victims’ rented house in Ambrahi village in Dwarka, three, including the woman’s brother and cousin have been identified while the other three are unknown.

On June 24, six men entered Kiran Dahiya and Vinay Dahiya’s house and shot at them multiple times. Vinay succumbed to injuries while Kiran is still undergoing treatment at a city hospital. The police said that Kiran is now stable and out of danger.

The couple had fled and got married in August last year. Kiran and Vinay’s families, residing in Sonipat’s Kharkhoda, cut off ties with them as they were against their relationship as the two are from the same clan. The couple had also approached a court and sought police protection.