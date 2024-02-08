‘No grounds’: Delhi High Court refuses bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh

February 08, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to grant bail to arrested AAP MP Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

“No ground for grant of bail to the accused at this stage is made out,” the court said, while asking a trial court here to expedite the trial in the case.

Mr. Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 4 last year. A trial court here had, on December 22 as well, rejected his bail plea.

The ED had alleged that Mr. Singh “played a key role in the formulation and implementation” of the now-scrapped excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary consideration.

The trial court had observed earlier that Mr. Singh is shown to have been “directly or indirectly involved in the process or activities connected with proceeds of crime generated through the scheduled offence”.

The AAP MP, in his bail plea, said he that has been in custody for the last three months, and no role has been attributed to him in the offence. He added that he was arrested based on the disclosure statement of one Dinesh Arora, who has turned approver in the case and was granted a pardon on October 3 last year.

The court, however, said that it was clear that the Mr. Arora had not been compelled to testify against Mr. Singh. “The present accused will, as per law, have the right to challenge the truthfulness of the incriminating part of the statement of the approver to effectively nullify it,” stated the court.

It also noted allegations of cash being used to fund the AAP’s election campaign for the Goa Assembly polls in 2022. “The source of the money having been disclosed, and there being specific allegations along with the time and place of such a payment, and as to how the money was spent, can be disclosed during the trial,” the court said.

“As far as the recovery of the trail of money is concerned, the allegations are to be proved, not at the stage of granting bail, but only when the trial begins, and the testimonies of the witnesses who have made the statements regarding payment of money become clear,” it added.

Mr. Singh, considered close to AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was the third senior leader from the party to be arrested in less than a year and a half. While former Delhi Deputy Chief Minster Sisodia was arrested in February 2023 in connection with the same case, former Delhi Public Works Department Minister Satyendar Jain has been in jail for over a year in a separate money laundering case.