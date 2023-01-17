No ground to review plea for dismissal of CJI appointment: Delhi High Court

January 17, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea to review its order last November rejecting a challenge against the appointment of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

A Bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vikas Mahajan said no ground was made to review the November 11, 2022 order passed by another Bench of the High Court, saying, “The petitioner has not been able to point out any error apparent on the face of the record.”

“It is an appeal disguised as a review petition... No ground is made out to review the November 11, 2022 order. The review petition is accordingly dismissed,” it added.

The court had last year dismissed, with a cost of ₹1 lakh, a petition by Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari against the elevation of Justice Chandrachud as the CJI.

“It is a classic case of an action without a cause, full of surmises, conjectures and wishful thinking. Whereas wishful thinking, in particular, is not a prohibited activity, but when it forms part of the grounds of a petition before the court, it amounts to an abuse of the process of the court and any such attempt must be repelled in a manner that it sends a tenacious message,” it had then observed.

The court had also noted that the petitioner made “scandalous allegations against the former Chief Justices of India without there being any material in support of the same filed along with the writ petition”.

“The prayers urged in this petition are not only against the genesis of a social interest litigation, but also revolt against the dignity of the constitutional office,” it had noted, while dismissing Mr Tiwari’s plea.

In his review petition, Mr. Tiwari sought to set aside the earlier order as well as to waive off the costs.

During the arguments, he alleged that he was not allowed to even read his plea by the previous Bench and that his friends were not permitted to enter the court premises to hear his case.

To this, the current Bench said when they sit for hearing a matter, they have already gone through the files and since the petitioner had to argue the case, his friends were not required here.

The court further said a ‘review’ was not made out and if the petitioner desires, he can file an appeal before an appropriate court.

Arguing in Hindi, Mr. Tiwari said the judges in the earlier Bench were responding in English and he was not given the order copy in Hindi and the same was “unconstitutional”.

To this, the court replied, “There is a reason why the order is given in English and not Hindi. Even that is written in the Constitution. You say you are conversant with the Constitution, you will find the reason in it.”