‘No gender discrimination during recruitment’

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) nurses’ union wrote to the Union Health Ministry demanding equality of opportunity for all citizens in matters relating to employment or appointment to any office under the State.

It has also said no citizen shall on the grounds only of religion, caste, sex, descent, place of birth, etc be ineligible for or discriminated against for an employment/office under the State.

The Union expressed deep concern at the fourth Central Institute Body (CIB) meeting on the matter pertaining to the recruitment process of Nursing Officers in AIIMS across India. The CIB had said 80% of the posts maybe reserved for women and 20% maybe filled by male nurses. “This unconstitutional decision by AIIMS CIB members simply shows the gender discrimination, which is a blatant violation of Fundamental Rights guaranteed in our Constitution as per Article 16...” the letter noted.