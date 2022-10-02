No fuel without pollution certificate in Delhi from October 25

Motorists throng a pollution checking centre to obtain PUC certificate at one of the petrol filling station in Delhi. | Photo Credit: File photo: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

ADVERTISEMENT

People will not be able to buy fuel in Delhi without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate from October 25, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Saturday.

He said the government had released a public notice for suggestion on March 3 and then issued notices to all departments. The government received suggestions from all the stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I chaired a meeting with officials of the Transport Department, Traffic Police, Food Supplies Department and all the departments concerned on September 29 where this decision was taken. The Transport Department will issue a notice on October 3 and people will have time till October 25 to get the PUC certificates of their vehicles,” he said.

Emergency measures

Every winter, air pollution spikes in the national capital and adjoining areas due to multiple reasons ranging from slow wind speed, vehicular emission, pollution from stubble burning and bursting of firecrackers during Diwali, among others.

Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures to be taken to reduce air pollution, which is in effect throughout the year.

Worst air quality in a month

Meanwhile, the level of particulate matter (PM)2.5 – a chief air pollutant – in Delhi is the highest in over a month, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Also, Anand Vihar air quality monitoring station has been recording “severe” air quality for the last four days and on Saturday evening, five other stations, including ITO and Jahangirpuri, recorded “poor” air quality.

PM is fine inhalable particles, which can get deep into the lungs and even into the bloodstream and cause diseases.