No free vaccination for 18-44 age group for the second day

New Delhi

25 May 2021 23:24 IST

Atishi urges Central govt. to approve international vaccines

There was no free vaccination for the 18-44 age group in Delhi government schools for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, said AAP leader Atishi.

She said the only way for youth to get vaccinated is by paying “heavy prices” in private hospitals.

“Today is the second day for vaccination of youth to have temporarily stopped in Delhi. From today, Covaxin for 45+ is also absolutely finished. This is extremely saddening and worrisome for the people of Delhi, especially the youth. The only vaccination happening for the youth is in private hospitals at unreasonably high rates. One dose of Covishield costs around ₹900-950 in private hospitals while Covaxin costs ₹1,200-₹1,300,” Ms. Atishi said.

Also, according to the Delhi government bulletin, there is no stock of Covaxin left for vaccinating people of 45 years and above, healthcare, and frontline workers. On this, Ms. Atishi said: “If the gap between the first and second one increases, the first dose too becomes ineffective. Shortage of vaccines is a matter of grave concern.”:

The AAP leader said the Centre must approve vaccines in the international market at the earliest, the import does on a large scale and also allow an increase in the manufacturing capacity of Indian vaccines as well.

“Humble appeal to the Centre to approve vaccines like Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, and vaccinate the people of India, including Delhi, as soon as possible,” she added.