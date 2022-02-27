No fine for not wearing masks in private cars

No fines will be imposed on people travelling without masks in private four-wheelers from Monday, according to an official order issued by the Delhi government on Saturday. Meanwhile, the test positivity rate (TPR) in the city increased slightly to 0.83% on Saturday from 0.81% a day earlier, according to a Delhi government bulletin. The number of new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours was 440, down from 460 a day earlier as the number of tests fell to 53,173 from 56,984 a day earlier. Two new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 26,119, as per the bulletin.

The TPR had peaked at 30.64% on January 14 and has been decreasing ever since. On January 13, 28,867 fresh cases were reported in the city, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.