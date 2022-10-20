No fine for not wearing mask in public places in Delhi

The Hindu Bureau October 20, 2022 15:29 IST

An official order to stop the fine for not wearing mask in public places was issued by the Health Department today

A penalty of ₹500 for not wearing face mask in public places was imposed in June 2020 in Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Delhi Government on October 20 withdrew an earlier order which had imposed a fine of ₹500 for not wearing masks in public places. “Now therefore, the order... in which there is a provision to impose a penalty of ₹500 on general public for not wearing face mask in public places, stands withdrawn after 30.09.2022. However, in crowded public places, all public are advised to wear mask,” a new order dated October 20 said. The penalty was imposed in June 2020, after the pandemic hit the city. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its last review meeting had decided to stop the fine, but an official order was issued by the Health Department only on October 20.



