No fine for driving alone without mask

After a flurry of criticism from motorists over fines for not wearing masks while driving alone, the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday withdrew the order with immediate effect.
A person driving a car alone does not have to wear a mask, said a senior police officer. Earlier, motorists were fined for not wearing masks (₹500 and ₹1,000 for repeat offenders), irrespective of the person being alone or with other passengers in the car.
Tuesday’s order, passed by DCP (Traffic), states that the traffic police shall not challan any person for not wearing a mask, spitting in public place or any other kind of mask violation. All COVID-19-related challan books issued to traffic ranges be returned immediately to head offices, says the order.
Anil Mittal, Additional PRO, Delhi Police, said the traffic police personnel are preoccupied with traffic management. They have been instructed to focus on implementation of traffic rules and regulations.
“The local police will issue challans in case people are found strolling in public places without masks or not maintaining social distancing and in case more than one person is travelling in a car without wearing masks,” said Mr. Mittal.
