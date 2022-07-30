No fallout between L-G and me: Chief Minister Kejriwal 

L-G orders ACB probe in alleged graft in Transport Department

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sought to put an end to his government’s ongoing tussle with Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. Speaking at an event here, Mr. Kejriwal said that while he and the L-G may have a difference of opinion on certain matters but there was no “fallout” between them.

The Delhi CM made this statement after meeting the L-G. Sources described it as a “routine, weekly” interaction “related to the city administration”.

Mr. Kejriwal termed the meeting “cordial”, adding that the development of the Capital depended on the cooperation between the Delhi government and Raj Niwas. According to sources, Mr. Kejriwal had skipped two routine meetings with the L-G this month.

“It’s important that both the CM and L-G work together for the development of the city. There may be a difference of opinion between us, but there has been no fallout,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s comments came even as the L-G directed the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) to probe “large-scale corruption” at the Delhi Transport Department’s Burari authority.

Singapore trip

Mr. Kejriwal also spoke about his planned trip to Singapore a day after it was “allowed to lapse”.

“The world is already talking about the ‘Delhi model’. It would have been good if I could have gone and shared the work being done in India with the world, but it’s alright,” Mr. Kejriwal said regarding his trip. He was scheduled to speak at the event on August 2 and 3.

According to Delhi government sources, the government of Singapore had, in a communique, conveyed that the invite to the Delhi Chief Minister would be “allowed to lapse” since his acceptance for it had overshot the scheduled date of July 20.

On its part, the BJP said that the invitation to Mr. Kejriwal had been rescinded by the Singapore government and the BJP-led Centre had had no role to play in the episode.

“On July 21, Kejriwal had sought permission from the Ministry of External Affairs for the Singapore visit. But now it has been revealed that the Singapore government itself had cancelled the invitation to Kejriwal on July 20,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said.

“He is upset today because his dream of going to Singapore to make tall claims about his ‘education model’ has been shattered,” Mr. Gupta added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Saxena directed the Capital’s anti-graft body to complete its probe into the corruption at the Burari authority within a month.

L-G orders probe

Sources said the L-G’s direction came in the wake of a Delhi High Court order asking the Delhi police, Transport Department and the Directorate of Vigilance to investigate the matter.

The court was hearing a writ petition by autorickshaw unions alleging “large-scale corruption” in the Burari authority leading to harassment of autorickshaw drivers.

“The Directorate of Vigilance examined the matter and observed that the petitioners have levelled serious allegations of corruption in the RTO,” a source said.

“It has been alleged that permits are being transferred with the help of the local officials. The auto drivers had complained that TSR permits were being transferred illegally,” the source also said.

According to sources, the Directorate of Vigilance in its report observed that the complaint was “serious” in nature and proposed to refer it to the ACB, which was also endorsed by the Chief Secretary.