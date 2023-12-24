No extreme curbs for now, will wait for NCR air quality to improve: Central body

December 24, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday said it will wait for the air quality to improve in the National Capital Region (NCR) before imposing more severe measures to tackle rising pollution levels.

The statement by the Central pollution monitoring body came even as the air quality deteriorated sharply in the region, prompting the authorities to impose Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

For now, non-essential construction and demolition activities remain banned while the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers has been prohibited in Delhi and NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

According to the commission, several meteorological factors besides slow wind speed are behind the rise in the pollution levels, with the reading on the air quality index (AQI) hovering around 450, the severe category.

The Stage 3 of GRAP has just been invoked and it’s only reasonable to await the impact of the intensified restrictive actions on the average AQI, the CAQM said in a statement. It added that forecasts also indicate a gradual improvement in the air quality.

Inspections ordered

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said he has instructed officials to conduct frequent inspections to monitor the ban on construction activities.

“During winter, the wind speed slows down and due to a drop in temperature, pollution in Delhi increases,” Mr. Rai said explaining the cause for the poor air quality.

He added that some establishments are being exempted from the ban on construction and demolition activities but they will have to follow the guidelines issued regarding it.

Those exempted from the ban include railway stations, metros, airports, sites related to national security, inter-State bus stands and hospitals.

The air quality deteriorates sharply in the national capital in winter, largely due to meteorological factors and stubble burning in north Indian States.

The GRAP Stage 4 restrictions were earlier imposed this year as air pollution spiked due to stubble burning. These measures were later lifted by the authorities after the air quality improved.

