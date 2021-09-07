‘No ex parte injunction needed in Gahlot case’

New Delhi

07 September 2021 00:47 IST

HC was hearing plea in defamation suit

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to interfere with its earlier order declining to direct the removal of alleged defamatory statements made by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta against Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on purported irregularities in procurement of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses.

The High Court was hearing an appeal filed by Mr. Gahlot against the HC’s single-judge Bench order of August 27, refusing to pass direction in his civil defamation suit.

‘Don’t be so sensitive’

Mr. Gupta’s counsel Ranjit Kumar assured a Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh that till September 20, the next date of hearing before the single-judge Bench, no tweet or press statement will be issued by the BJP leader on the issue.

The High Court, during the hearing, remarked, in politics, you [Gahlot] don’t have to be so sensitive”.

Senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Mr. Gahlot, argued that the approach of single judge was erroneous and that personal allegations of scam were made against the AAP leader by Mr. Gupta.

On August 27, the single-judge Bench had said, “... in the present case, prima facie, no personal allegations appear to have been specifically made against the plaintiff [Mr. Gahlot] except to the extent of saying that the entire transaction appears to be a scam. At this stage, therefore, no ex parte injunction is called for”.

It had granted 30 days to the BJP leader to respond to the suit as well as the application for an interim order.

The High Court stated that a perusal of Mr. Gupta’s tweets showed that he was either raising queries on placing of the order for 1,000 low-floor buses and the costs involved in their maintenance or was commenting upon newspaper reports.