No evidence found during remand: Nuh police; Congress MLA sent to 14-day judicial custody

September 20, 2023 02:49 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - GURUGRAM

The Nuh police on Tuesday told the court that “no evidence was found in the case” during the interrogation of Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who was arrested in connection with the communal violence that broke out during the ‘Jalabhishek Yatra’ in Haryana on July 31.

The police, which produced Mr. Khan on completion of two days of police remand, added that “none of the rioters could be identified through closed-circuit television footage and photographs”. The court then remanded the legislator from Ferozepur Jhirka in judicial custody for 14 days.

Tahir Hussain Devla, Mr. Khan’s lawyer, said he and another lawyer, Tahir Hussain Ruparya, were present during Mr. Khan’s interrogation, and the police did not find any “connecting evidence”. He added that the police conceded the fact in the judicial remand application submitted to the court. “We have been maintaining since the first day that our client has been implicated,” Mr. Devla said..

The police said phones seized from the accused were sent to the Digital Investigation Training and Analysis Centre at Gurugram for examination. Nuh Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya did not respond to calls and messages for comment.

Accused in four cases

Mr. Khan is accused in four cases of violence during the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s ‘Jalabhishek Yatra’ on July 31. He was arrested on September 14 and sent to two-day police remand. He was also arrested in three more cases of violence and again remanded in police custody for two days in a case pertaining to arson and vandalism inside an oil mill at Badkali Chowk. The mill is owned by BJP Nuh general-secretary Shiv Kumar.

Addressing a press conference with party leaders, Haryana Congress Legislative Party deputy leader and Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed blamed the State government for the violence and accused it of implicating Mr. Khan as part of a conspiracy. He reiterated the demand for a probe by a sitting High Court judge into the violence to bring out the truth.

He said that timely police action against Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar and Bittu Bajrangi could have prevented the violence. Mr. Ahmed alleged that Monu Manesar was not a cow vigilante and was running a racket in the guise of cow protection. Congress Punhana MLA Mohammad Ilyas said the people of Mewat were waiting to teach a “political lesson” to the BJP leaders who had demanded the arrest of Mr. Khan.