No error in granting clearance for Akshardham expansion: NGT

Following a plea challenging the environmental clearance granted for the expansion of Akshardham Temple, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has held that there was no error in the grant of EC as it does not fall under the Yamuna floodplains.

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel held that the project proponent was not liable to pay any compensation.

“We allow this application and hold that there is no ground to interfere with the grant of impugned EC granted by State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). The project proponent is not liable to make any deposit in absence of any violation being shown,” the Bench said.

Noting documents furnished by the temple management, the Bench said: “Representative of the applicant has also handed over two letters [furnishing] documents, including building plan sanction from DDA [Delhi Development Authority], fire clearance from Delhi Fire Service, environment clearance from SEIAA and Consent to Establish from DPCC.”

Earlier, the green panel had sought a report from the Ministry of Jal Shakti by November 25.

The observations came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Sanstha (BAPS) seeking compliance of a March 2016 order of the tribunal which had directed an NGT-appointed principal committee to ascertain whether the temple structure falls within the Yamuna floodplains.