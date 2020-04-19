No ease of lockdown restrictions: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the Delhi government had decided not to provide any relaxation to the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that all 11 districts in the capital have cases and therefore the lockdown needed to continue.
“The government along with experts will review the situation after a week to see if it is possible to provide relaxations depending on the number of active cases,” Mr. Kejriwal said.
The CM added that over the past few days, several people who showed no symptoms were found infected by COVID-19. “The virus has started spreading and containment zones have been increased but the situation is under control,” the CM said.
1,893 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the city so far with 43 deaths. 207 patients have recovered.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.