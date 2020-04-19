No ease of lockdown restrictions: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the Delhi government had decided not to provide any relaxation to the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that all 11 districts in the capital have cases and therefore the lockdown needed to continue.

“The government along with experts will review the situation after a week to see if it is possible to provide relaxations depending on the number of active cases,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The CM added that over the past few days, several people who showed no symptoms were found infected by COVID-19. “The virus has started spreading and containment zones have been increased but the situation is under control,” the CM said.

1,893 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the city so far with 43 deaths. 207 patients have recovered.