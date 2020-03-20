No drunken driving tests to be conducted

The Delhi Police on Thursday said that in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19, it will not conduct drunken driving test unless a person is visibly drunk.

The police said, “No drunken driving checking unless someone is visibly drunk and driving so recklessly as to endanger his or her or other’s lives and that too with all possible precautions.”

The police also shared data on drunken driving challans and in what can be called the sharpest fall in this category, no challan was issued on Wednesday and only one was issued on Tuesday. According to the data, six challans were issued on March 14 as compared to 89 on February 14. From March 15 to March 18, a total of 11 challans were issued compared to 176 between February 15 and 18.

The police have also stopped giving permission for protests in the Capital.