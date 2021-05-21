No doses left for 18-44 age group: Delhi govt.

Vaccine centres to shut from May 24

The Delhi government on Friday announced that all centres administering vaccines to those in the 18-44 age group will be temporarily shut from May 24 due to unavailability of vaccines.

The government had over the past few days shut nearly 235 vaccination sites due to shortage of vaccines for the 18-44 age group. The remaining 133 sites will also be shut now as the government has no vaccines left.

‘Extremely saddening’

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said the situation was extremely saddening and appealed to the Centre to supply vaccines to Delhi at the earliest, especially for the 18-44 segment, as many had succumbed to the virus in the latest COVID-19 surge.

“After May 22, we will have absolutely zero vaccines left for the 18-44 segment. When we started inoculating the 18-44 group, the drive was running in 368 sites. Covaxin supply has already ended, and Covishield supply is also nearing its end. As of Friday, those in the 18-44 age group are being jabbed in only 133 centres,” Ms. Atishi said.

Dwindling supply

For those over 45 years of age and healthcare/front-line workers, Ms. Atishi said the government has Covaxin stock left for less than one day and Covishield stock for eight days.

According to the Delhi government’s vaccination bulletin, 77,438 doses were administered on Thursday. The city has administered 49,70,995 doses till now.