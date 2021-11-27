‘No difference between police and prosecutor’

The AAP Government on Friday told the Delhi High Court that on account of the Lieutenant-Governor appointing police chosen lawyers as Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs) for cases related to this year’s Republic Day violence and last year’s riots, there was now “no difference” between the investigating agency and prosecution.

Senior lawyers for the Delhi Government told a Bench headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel, hearing the Government’s challenge to the appointments, that in criminal justice system, prosecutors are “officers of the court” but presently there is “complete synergy” between them and the police. “There is no difference between the police and prosecution today. What is the fairness left in the entire criminal procedure today?” asked senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi Government. He stated that the appointment of prosecutors was in the domain of the Government and the L-G was bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi Government, said that while the matter was of “great urgency”, the respondents — LG and Centre — were yet to file their response.