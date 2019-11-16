‘No dialogue through coercion, illegal methods’

Jawaharal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar on Friday sought the cooperation of teachers to help maintain a peaceful academic atmosphere on campus.

In a letter addressed to his colleagues, the V-C said persistent agitations and protests by a section of students had adversely affected the university’s normal academic and research activities as an atmosphere of “confusion and misinformation” was created over changes in the IHA Manual.

“The JNU administration would always like to engage in dialogue and discussion but the process and form of any such interaction cannot be dictated through coercion and illegal methods. No dialogue in this form will be fruitful,” he said.

Requesting teachers to make an extra effort to convince students that changes in hostel charges are not only “reasonable but vital for the financial viability of our hostels”, he said that it was their duty and responsibility to keep JNU on the path of becoming a globally renowned university for which peace and normalcy have to be restored in the campus.

“Despite concessions given by the Executive Council, students on strike have continued to press their demand for complete withdrawal of the Hostel Manual. Some students have turned violent, intimidating some JNU teachers and officials on campus,” he claimed.

‘JNU’s image maligned’

Mr. Kumar said such persistent protests, including occupation of the Administration Building, defacing walls and floors, indulging in brawls with security guards and breaking doors, have seriously maligned JNU’s image.

“No civilised society, let alone a higher academic institution of the stature of JNU, would bear such abominable activities and behaviour by its members. The administration has taken an extremely grim view of this condemnable and reprehensible behaviour of the agitating students and their mentors,” Mr. Kumar said. He added that vandalism of government property was likely to cost lakhs of rupees to repair.

The students continued with their occupation of the Administration Block on Friday and said they would not back down until there was complete rollback of the hike in hostel fee. They called the recent revision of hostel charges by JNU’s Executive Council an “eyewash” and said that they had been trying to seek a dialogue with the V-C since October 28.