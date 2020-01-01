Delhi

No decision yet on BJP’s CM candidate for Delhi assembly election, says Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar. File

Prakash Javadekar. File   | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

more-in

The party takes decisions as per strategy and any decision regarding chief ministerial candidate will be announced whenever it is made, he said.

Nothing has been decided yet about BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in the run up to the Delhi Assembly election and an announcement will be made whenever the decision is made, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

Mr. Javadekar, who is in-charge of Delhi BJP for the assembly polls, the party will contest elections on a positive note highlighting the achievements of the Narendra Modi government and register a “grand” success.

The party takes decisions as per strategy and any decision regarding chief ministerial candidate will be announced whenever it is made, he said at a press conference.

He also blamed the Congress and the AAP for the violence in Delhi during the protest over the amended citizenship law.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2020 3:12:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/no-decision-yet-on-bjps-cm-candidate-for-delhi-assembly-election-says-javadekar/article30450641.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY