No deaths in home isolation in July first week: govt. study

Zero deaths took place among COVID-19 patients in home isolation in the first week of July; and the total number of daily deaths has also shown a sharp decline, according to findings of a Delhi government study.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had directed the Health Department to study all deaths in the last fortnight to understand what steps could be taken to reduce deaths.

The department presented the findings to the Chief Minister on July 10.

Death ratio

Mr. Kejriwal held a review meeting on Friday to discuss what measures were needed to further reduce mortality. According to the Delhi government, the CM has asked for the ratio of deaths to the total number of patients discharged from each hospital.

Hospitals with low ratio would mean better management. Good practices in these hospitals will be studied and improvements will be made in hospitals where more deaths are taking place, the government said.

According to the government, a total of 691 deaths were reported in the city between June 24 and July 8 — an average of 46 deaths per day.

All these deaths were studied and analysed by the Health Department.

The report stated that the number of daily deaths had been reducing over the last few days — from a high of 101 in mid-June to around 46 now. The overall death rate has also come down to 3.02% from 3.64% in Jun

Oximeters helped

Of the 691 deaths, only seven happened in home isolation, between June 24-30.

Not a single death occurred in July of any patient under home isolation, according to the report.

This was attributed to the distribution of oximeters to all such patients.

The report stated that as per the Centre’s Paul Committee, 45% of deaths in India occur during the first 48 hours. In Delhi, this had come down to 15%.

Delay in admission

Of the 691 deaths, the report stated 505 patients were in serious condition when admitted to hospitals, 291 were already in hospital when they tested positive and “everyone else got timely admission into the hospital”. The study found delay in hospital admission in 28 cases.

The Delhi government stated that testing has been increased; an emphasis on home isolation of asymptomatic and mild symptom patients had released a large number of hospital beds; there was better ambulance response time; the admission process for patients at hospitals was quicker; and that the capacity of ICU beds had been increased.

The country’s first plasma bank in the city may further bring down mortality rate in Delhi, it added said.