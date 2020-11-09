No deaths due to dengue this year: CM

NEW DELHI

09 November 2020 05:14 IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the citizens of Delhi have successfully managed to bring dengue cases to 489 this year with no deaths from 15,867 cases and 60 dengue-related deaths in 2015.

Marking the last week of the 10-week anti-dengue campaign, he applauded the people of Delhi for defeating the disease for the second year in a row.

CM congratulates citizens

“Congratulations Delhi. Your participation and support in the 10-week campaign against dengue have set an example by defeating the disease for the second year in a row. Not a single dengue-related death has been reported this time. Salute to the commitment of the Delhiites [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

The government had launched the campaign last year asking people to check their homes, offices and surroundings for clean, stagnant water every Sunday and replace it.

In 2019, 2,036 cases and two deaths were reported.