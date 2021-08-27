No deaths due to COVID in city

New Delhi

27 August 2021 01:15 IST

45 fresh cases reported; test positivity rate stands at 0.06%

The Capital reported no new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours and the total number of deaths stood at 25,080, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government. Also, 45 new cases were reported, taking the total cases to 14,37,595.

This is the sixteenth time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic that zero fatality has been reported in a day.

A total of 72,153 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.06%. Of the total cases, 14,12,102 people have recovered and there are only 413 active cases.

On Wednesday, the city had registered 35 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05%

Vaccine shortage

The COVID-19 vaccine stock of the city on Thursday morning would last for three days, as per another bulletin. Delhi had a balance stock of 6,53,940 vaccines, of which 5,29,140 jabs are Covishield and 1,24,800 are Covaxin, according to government data. A total of 98,548 vaccinations were administered on Wednesday and till now, 1,46,20,342 doses of vaccines have been administered.