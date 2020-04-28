No deaths, 190 new cases in city

A total of 190 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 3,108. No deaths were reported. Of the 3,108 cases, 877 people have recovered and there are 2,177 active cases.

Age factor

A total of 54 people have died due to the virus in the city so far. Of the total number of deaths, 53.7% were above 60 years of age.

Of the total positive cases, 66.6% are people under 50 years of age, according to the Delhi government.

The Delhi government also added two more areas to its list of containment zones, taking the total number of such localities in the city to 99. A containment zone has a stricter form of lockdown and entry and exit of people are not allowed in these areas.

A total of 4,28,484 people are living in these zones. Also, till now 5,438 people in these localities have been tested for the virus and 273 were found to be infected, read an official statement.

Till Monday, 39,911 COVID-19 tests have been done by the government.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with senior officers of the Health Department as well as medical directors and medical superintendents of designated COVID-19 hospitals to review the status of the fight against the virus.