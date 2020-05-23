No curbs on industries but traffic throttled

Though the Haryana government has allowed industries to work with full strength and permitted the opening of the shops, markets and private companies, the restrictions on the movement across Delhi-Gurugram border continues hampering the smooth running of commercial and industrial establishments.

However, the actual implementation of the restrictions on the border has slackened.

Demanding free mobility within the National Capital Region, NCR Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Gurugram) president H.P. Yadav demanded that the States should stop the blame-game and fight the problem collectively.

“Most of the people working in Gurugram are not being allowed to come from Delhi and the neighbouring districts of Haryana. If uninterrupted mobility is not allowed, it will be difficult to run the industry and the trade establishments smoothly,” said Mr. Yadav, in a press statement.

Echoing similar sentiments, Manesar Industries Welfare Association vice-president Manmohan Gaind said the entire National Capital Region should be treated as one entity and free movement of people and vehicles be allowed. He said that more than half of the owners of various industries in Manesar belonged to Delhi and were not being allowed to come to Gurugram. “We had a meeting with the authorities in this regard two weeks ago and submitted them a list of the owners seeking passes, but the passes are not issued as yet. Though we agreed to their proposal for weekly passes, the passes have not been issued. The people from the neighbouring districts of Haryana are also allowed only after May 18,” said Mr. Gaind.

Chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council, North, Virender Uppal, also wrote to Chief Minister Manohar Lal a week ago, saying that the garments industry was facing several challenges due to the restrictions on the movement of the labourers across the borders.

“Presently, the inter-State movement of workers is restricted and there is very little clarity on the procedures for their movement passes,” read the letter.

However, the situation on the ground presents a different picture and the implementation of the cross-border restrictions has been relaxed. Sub-Inspector Vijay Singh said the volume of traffic had gone up following the opening of the industries, private companies and commercial establishments, making it impossible to check every vehicle.

“If the vehicles are stopped for checking, then it leads to long snarls. Also, most of them, anyway, have movement passes or cite medical emergency. Though we try and stop vehicles to make enquiries, it is not possible to carry out the checking all through the day,” said Mr. Singh.

The Delhi Police team manning another check-point a few metres behind the Gurugram Police on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway also claimed that the vehicles were not checked throughout the day.