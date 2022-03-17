No COVID patient in LNJP for first time in 2 yrs

The hospital treated around 24,000 COVID-19 patients over the last two years

For the first time in almost two years, the largest Delhi government-run hospital in the Capital, the LNJP, does not have a single COVID-19 patient.

“All the COVID patients from the third wave have been successfully treated and discharged from LNJP Hospital. For the first time since March 2020, zero patients of COVID-19 are admitted in the hospital. Salute to the entire medical fraternity for their dedicated service,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a tweet.

Dr. Ritu Saxena, Deputy Medical Superintendent of the hospital said that it was a tough two-year period for the hospital, which saw nearly half of its staff getting infected and at least five, including a doctor, succumbing to the virus.

“Till yesterday there were three patients. Two of them tested negative and the third one got discharged,” she added.

Dr. Saxena said that the hospital got its first patient on March 20, 2020, and then batches of patients from the airports. “Most of them were suspects. At that point, everyone, including doctors and nurses, was scared. Slowly the numbers increased and we had hundreds of patients,” she said.

However, she added, that the worst phase the hospital staff saw was the pandemic’s second wave, in April last year. “Despite the fact that our preparation was better. The beds at the hospital were full during the second wave. The oxygen crisis made it all the more difficult,” Dr. Saxena added.

The gates of the hospital were shut during the peak of the second wave as the beds were full and many patients went from one hospital to another in search of COVID-19 beds.

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate (TPR) of COVID-19 remained below the 1% mark on Thursday -- 0.47% -- and the number of new cases was 148, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

The TPR had peaked at 30.64% on January 14 during the Omicron wave and has been less than that ever since.