No ‘COVID leave’ without proof in Delhi police

NEW DELHI

30 December 2020 02:01 IST

Only those who are confirmed COVID-19 positive can avail of medical leave

“Coming in contact with a COVID-positive patient” may no longer be a valid reason to avail of leave for Delhi policemen.

Call it a sign of normalcy returning to the city or a depleted force trying to optimise the available human resource, leave requests that were being granted on this precautionary ground for the past few months will have to go through a stricter scrutiny now. Only those who are confirmed COVID-19 positive and have the documents declaring the same can take pandemic-related medical leave.

An order issued by the office of a senior police officer has instructed all police districts and other units to allow leave only to those police personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Earlier during lockdown, many police personnel were allowed home quarantine leave after they came in contact with a COVID-19 positive person or were identified during contact tracing. But it was seen that many police personnel were misusing this provision and other police personnel who were regularly exposed during deployment were unable to get leave due to shortage of manpower,” said the officer.

Drop in cases

The officer said cases of COVID-19 infection have also come down in the city. And because of the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi borders, police personnel are already doing a 12-hour shift.

“To keep the force motivated and healthy, instructions have been issued to all officers to ensure that all police personnel get leave and in case of medical leave, only COVID-19 positive or other emergency situations are considered,” added the officer.

The Delhi police have also rolled back the amount of ₹1 lakh given to policemen who get infected with COVID-19 while on duty.

A total of 7,393 Delhi police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. The recovery rate is good in the force and 6,806 policemen have recovered and resumed duty.

Around 587 police personnel are undergoing treatment at hospitals or are under home quarantine.

“We have lost 30 men due to the COVID-19 infection. Most of them were carrying out their responsibilities to contain the spread of the pandemic,” said a senior police officer.