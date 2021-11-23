No COVID death in Capital for 7th day

New Delhi

23 November 2021 01:45 IST

The city reported no new COVID-19-related deaths in 24 hours for the seventh consecutive day and the death toll stood at 25,095, as per the Delhi Government’s health bulletin on Monday.

Twenty-six new cases were reported, taking the caseload to 14,40,692. So far, 14,15,300 people have recovered and there are 297 active cases.

A total of 40,532 tests were done on Monday and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.06%.

