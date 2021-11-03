No COVID death in Capital for 11 days

New Delhi

03 November 2021 00:05 IST

The city reported no new COVID-19 death in 24 hours for the eleventh consecutive day and the death toll stood at 25,091, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

Thirty-four new cases were reported, taking the caseload to 14,39,922. So far, 14,14,522 people have recovered and there are 309 active cases.

A total of 48,831 tests were done on Tuesday and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.07%.

