No COVID death for second consecutive day

New Delhi

13 August 2021 00:34 IST

Health Minister inaugurates 300 ICU beds and telemedicine centre in Burari

Health Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated 300 ICU beds and a telemedicine centre at Sant Nirankari Ground COVID Care Centre in Burari on Thursday.

A total of 750 physicians of the British Association for Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) will provide knowledge support to the COVID Care Centre, the government said.

“This 800-bedded COVID Care Centre is being upgraded with more than 300 ICUs, ventilators and a telemedicine centre and will be one of the best and the most unique field hospitals in the world. Many said this task was impossible, but we made it possible with our devotion and commitment to work for the people of Delhi,” Mr. Jain said.

Meanwhile, the Capital reported only 49 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,36,938, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government. There was no death reported for the second consecutive day and the total number of deaths stood at 25,068.

A total of 71,348 tests were done in a day and that test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.07%. Of the total cases, 14,11,368 people have recovered and there are only 502 active cases.

The COVID vaccine stock of the city on Thursday morning would last for eight days and there were 5,76,490 doses of Covishield vaccine and 3,37,670 doses of Covaxin, informed another bulletin.

A total of 1,15,801 vaccinations were done on Wednesday and till now, 1,11,03,991 doses of vaccines have been administered in the city, the bulletin said.

At least 46 shops have been shut in Sarojini Market for the last two days over COVID-19 norms violation, an official said.