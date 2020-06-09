Delhi

No community transmission of coronavirus in Delhi, city might see 5.5 lakh cases by July-end: Sisodia

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, along with Aam Aadmi Party National convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference at the party's headquarters in New Delhi on January 28, 2020.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, along with Aam Aadmi Party National convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference at the party's headquarters in New Delhi on January 28, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Delhi will need 80,000 beds by July-end, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA)

Officials from the Centre say there is no community transmission of coronavirus in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asserted on Tuesday, and estimated that there might be 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in the city by July 31.

Delhi will need 80,000 beds by July-end, he told reporters after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Also Read
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File

Delhi CM Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

 

The meeting was chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

“Officials from the Centre said at the meeting that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 virus in Delhi,” Sisodia told the media.

The lieutenant governor has refused to reconsider his decision to overrule the Delhi government’s order reserving state-run and private hospitals for Delhiites, the deputy chief minister said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 1:40:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/no-community-transmission-of-coronavirus-in-delhi-city-might-see-55-lakh-cases-by-july-end-sisodia/article31785544.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY