No community transmission of coronavirus in Delhi, city might see 5.5 lakh cases by July-end: Sisodia

Officials from the Centre say there is no community transmission of coronavirus in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asserted on Tuesday, and estimated that there might be 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in the city by July 31.

Delhi will need 80,000 beds by July-end, he told reporters after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The meeting was chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

“Officials from the Centre said at the meeting that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 virus in Delhi,” Sisodia told the media.

The lieutenant governor has refused to reconsider his decision to overrule the Delhi government’s order reserving state-run and private hospitals for Delhiites, the deputy chief minister said.