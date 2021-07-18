No common entrance test, DU admissions to begin on Aug. 2

Students at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning on Saturday.

18 July 2021 00:45 IST

Applicants under ECA, sports quota can upload certificates from last 4 years

Delhi University on Saturday announced that registration process for its undergraduate courses will begin from August 2 while that of postgraduate courses will commence from July 26.

Senior university officials said admissions to the UG courses will be based on merit and not Central Universities Common Entrance Test as speculated earlier.

Cut-offs in September

The cut-offs are expected to be out by early September, officials said.

P.C. Joshi, the acting Vice-Chancellor of DU, said: “We had an intensive meeting with our admissions committee and came up with the dates for admissions. The process, like last year, will be completely online.”

Mr. Joshi announced that the registration process for M.Phil and Ph.D courses will begin on July 26 and end on August 21, the same as the postgraduate schedule. The last date of registration to UG courses will be August 31, Mr. Joshi added.

65,000 seats

Around 20,000 PG seats and 65,000 UG seats are on offer at the university this year, said officials.

Applicants interested in applying under the ECA and Sports quota can upload certificates from the last four years, instead of three years, as a special measure during the pandemic, they said.

Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson of DU Admissions, said: “All trial-based admissions for sports and ECA [Extra-Curricular Activities] will be based on certificates. The only modification this year is that students will be able to upload certificates from the last four years instead of three years. Due to the pandemic, it might be possible that students were not able to participate in events. So, this year, they will be given the option to select the three best certificates from the last four years.”

“The admission process will be online, and no student has to visit any centre or college for any purpose. There will be a dedicated portal for admissions that will have details about all colleges, courses and fee structures. The idea is to integrate everything to assist students. The admission committee has taken a conscious call to not change any eligibility criteria or the fee structure,” he added.

Senior officials said webinars and tutorial videos will be released by DU to facilitate students in the registration process. Mr. Joshi said, “We will ensure that the admission process is smooth and hassle-free. My advice to students is to not be anxious as we are here to facilitate their easy admissions.”