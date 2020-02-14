‘No CMs, leaders from other States in Kejriwal’s oath-taking ceremony’

The Aam Aadmi Party will not invite Chief Ministers or political leaders from other States for the oath-taking ceremony of party national convener Arvind Kejriwal along with his Cabinet on Sunday, said senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Thursday.

However, AAP will send invitations to political parties in Delhi. “Invitations will also be sent to the Prime Minister and President as it is the official process,” Mr. Rai told The Hindu. He said the huge mandate was given by the people of Delhi and the idea is to give importance to them. Mr. Rai said the party had done the same in 2015. The party had swept the Delhi Assembly election by winning 62 out of the 70 seats. Party sources on Wednesday had said they will repeat the seven-member Cabinet. On Thursday, Mr. Kejriwal also held a review meeting on the eight seats the party lost and senior leaders and candidates of these seats were also present in the meeting. “During this, Mr. Kejriwal instructed all the leaders to keep in touch with the public in the seats where the party has lost. Their work and problems should also be resolved promptly. A closer relationship with the public should be established,” an official statement said.

Mr. Kejriwal also urged party leaders to be in touch with people who are benefiting from different government schemes and also talk to them about work done by AAP. A party insider said they will do a micro-level review of each booth to understand the results better. “We will look at booth-level data to understand which are our strong areas and in which areas we are lacking. This will help us to prepare better for the municipal election,” the insider said.