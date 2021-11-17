No clarity on number of new liquor vends opening today

Only 350 vends get provisional licences as new excise regime comes into force

A day before 849 new private liquor vends are supposed to open in the city on Wednesday, there was no clarity from the Delhi Government on how many of these vends will actually be functional.

Fewer vends may open

The Delhi Government has given provisional licences to only around 350 vends, a spokesperson said. But sources in the liquor business said even fewer vends will open on Wednesday.

This could make it difficult for people to buy alcohol in the city.

The authorities had earlier itself announced that all Government-run liquor vends will shut down and exit the liquor business on Tuesday. All these changes are part of the new excise policy. “The Delhi Government has given provisional licences to more than 350 shops. At least 206 brands have been registered, 10 wholesale licencees have started working and they have procured 9 lakh litre of liquor of various brands so far,” the spokesperson said.

But the spokesperson did not answer questions on how many shops will open from Wednesday.

From Wednesday, 849 new liquor vends — all private outlets — are supposed to open in the city with the Government exiting the sale of liquor by Tuesday night, as per Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, which was announced earlier this year.

Change the experience

The new vends promise to change the experience of buying alcohol in the Capital, as they will be bigger (at least 500 sq feet), air-conditioned with glass doors for customers to have a walk-in experience.

Of the 849 vends, 844 will be operating in markets, malls, commercial areas, local shopping complexes etc. and will have licence under L-7V. However, five of them will be super premium vends (SPVs) which will be at least 2,500 sq feet. and will operate under the licence of L-75P1. These vends will be allowed to sell products only above ₹200 in case of beer and above ₹1,000 for all other spirits. But the tender for the five SPVs was not floated along with the other vends and hence, will not open from Wednesday.

Apart from the change to the retail vends, under the policy, the Government divided the city into 32 zones and allotted 849 vends for equal distribution of liquor vends.