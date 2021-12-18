No clarity on namaz in the open, say Muslim groups

Right-wing group members force Muslims to chant slogans

Uncertainty prevailed over offering Friday prayers (Jumma namaz) in open spaces on Friday after Chief Minister Manohar Lal categorically stated last week that religious activities should be confined to religious places and namaz at public places would not be tolerated.

“We met the Deputy Commissioner this Wednesday, but he did not offer any clarity on the matter. We tried to contact his office again on Thursday, but there was no response. The Muslims went to offer prayers at the 20-odd designated places agreed upon last month, but they either faced resistance or were turned away by the police,” said Mufti Mohammad Saleem Qasmi, president of Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind here.

However, namaz was allowed at six places sought by the Gurgaon Imam Sangathan in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner earlier this month.

Mr. Qasmi said the administration should make its stand clear and pave way for the “amicable solution” to the controversy as suggested by the Chief Minister.

Verbal confrontation

In a verbal confrontation between the two communities, some right-wing group members insisted that those reaching a park in Udyog Vihar Phase-V area for Friday prayers should chant slogans before being allowed to offer the prayers.

Later, some of those who had gathered said they offers prayers in the park since the mosque was far from their workplace and their employer did not allow them any extra time beyond the lunch break. Most of those turning up for the Friday prayers were daily wagers in textile units in the industrial area.

“There are children playing football in the park and some others are roaming around. How does it make a difference if we peacefully offer our prayers for a few minutes?” asked Abdul. Later, the police reached the spot to diffuse the situation.

Altaf Ahmad, spokesperson, Gurgaon Muslim Council, said vigilantism seemed to have taken over law and order of Gurugram. Udyog Vihar Phase-V incident was just one of the examples. He added that the far right-wing groups were now deciding on how and where to offer Jumma Namaz.

“When Haryana Chief Minister made a statement two months ago saying that people should honour the 37 agreed places where Jumma Namaz can happen in Gurugram’, the administration couldn’t implement and honour it. However, after the CM withdrew his previous stand on Friday prayers, the Gurugram Police and administration took no time to deny them most of the places for offering namaz, barring a few places where vigilantes had planned to come and humiliate Muslims,” said Mr. Ahmad.

Khurshid Rajaka, national convener, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, however, said that Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Saharan had, in a meeting with Gurgaon Imam Sangathan on Thursday, directed them to offer namaz only at the six new places.

Dr. Garg did not respond to calls and messages.