No Chhath Puja at public places this year: DDMA

New Delhi

12 November 2020 00:04 IST

Residents told to celebrate at home

Chhath Puja will not be allowed at public places in the Capital this year due to the recent spate in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided.

In an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev in his capacity as chairperson of the State Executive Committee of the DDMA, the authority advised residents to observe the festival at home.

Spate in virus cases

“...the situation of COVID-19 in Delhi had been reviewed and it had been observed that there has been a persistent rise in COVID-19 cases in NCT of Delhi in the recent period,” the order stated.

“Considering this, it has been decided that Chhath Puja celebrations may not be allowed in public places and people may be advised to celebrate the festival at their home only,” the order stated.

There are over 4,51,382 total virus cases in the Capital. With daily cases this week having maintained an average of around 7,000, even as the number of deaths continue to steadily to rise above the 7,000 mark, the order directed local authorities to ensure that Chhath Puja was not observed at public places, including ghats or river banks, temples and public grounds.

It also directed them to convene meetings with religious and community leaders to encourage pilgrims and residents at large to observe the festivities associated with the puja at home.