No change in insignia, clarifies Delhi Police

Tweets issued by police following ‘conspiracy’ allegation by Nitish aide

Responding to the controversy over its new commemorative badge, the Delhi Police on Thursday said that it had not changed its insignia and had only added a commemorative badge to its uniform to mark its platinum jubilee year. The clarification came a day after a senior JD(U) leader, Upendra Kushwaha, alleged that replacing Ashoka pillar with India Gate as the logo of Delhi Police was a “conspiracy to erase Asoka the Great from history.”

“The Ashoka Pillar is an essential part of the insignia of the Delhi Police as before as no changes have been made to the insignia of the Delhi Police. Police takes pride in all national ‍ national symbols,” the Delhi Police tweeted from its official handle.

“In 1954, Delhi Police was honored with the India Gate inscribed “Colors” by the then President. In memory of this honor on the 75th Raising Day of Delhi Police, it has been made a part of the police dress code,” another tweet issued by the Delhi Police stated.

On February 10, the platinum jubilee logo was unveiled by the Delhi police Commissioner, Rakesh Asthana, in presence of former police commissioners. On February 12, Mr. Asthana issued an order stating that in the year 1954, the President of India had honoured the Delhi Police by presenting it with ‘Colours’.

“It is essential that we remember this singular honour to our organization, lest the ‘colours’ remain confined to room and quarter guards,” the order stated, adding that the badge will be borne above the nameplate.

The Delhi Police Spokesperson, Additional Commissioner of Police, Chinmoy Biswal, said that the new colours badge is a special badge and will be worn in addition to the already existing insignia.

“Where is the question of replacement? It’s a colourful addition to the uniform, not a replacement of our insignia. The ‘Colours’ were earned by Delhi Police for exemplary service and it’s an honour to wear it on uniform which we have decided to do to mark our Platinum Jubilee,” he said.

On February 16, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s aide Mr. Kushwaha issued a tweet, sharing a news item about the Delhi Police decision on wearing the new logo, and alleging, “This is yet another conspiracy to erase Asoka the Great from history”. Mr. Kushwaha had also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in his tweet.