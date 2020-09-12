No CBSE exam results in their hands yet, future in limbo for riot-affected students

Board claims results of many students sent to respective schools.

At least three girls from north-east Delhi, which was affected by the riots that broke out earlier this year, are a clueless lot as they have not received their Class XII results yet.

While Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said schools have been informed about the results and told to communicate them to the students, sisters Sonam (18) and Muskan (17), and their friend Layba (18) have been waiting since July 13 when the results were announced. They claimed to have visited their school several times only to return disappointed.

Sonam and Muskan want to devote a year to prepare for entrance examinations for a law degree. Currently, however, they are looking for jobs in the private sector. “We need our Class XII certificate to apply for jobs. What should we do?” asked Sonam.

Layba’s father Shamshuddin, a factory worker, said his daughter had to plead with an institution offering a fashion designing course to let her pursue based on her Class XI documents.

Girls visited school

“We told them that riots broke out in our area due to which examinations and results were affected. They allowed her, but we will need the certificate for a computer course she wishes to pursue,” he said. All the three girls said they have visited their school but the teachers allegedly told them that they have no information. “However, a teacher asked us for our admit cards on Thursday,” added Sonam.

Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, said: “There are some students whose results have been given to the schools. These are the students who could only take one or two exams and they can’t be assessed on that. Our online system also doesn’t accept this result, which is why it doesn’t show online. They have to take their remaining exams, after which their results will be announced,” he said. The board informed that the results of 400 students were withheld when the results were declared as they could only appear for one or two examinations. Exams at some places couldn't be held due to the lockdown and some were postponed in Delhi due to the riots. However, the results of most of them were subsequently declared.