‘No cases of bird flu in the Capital so far’

11 teams formed for monitoring and collecting samples

The Delhi government on Thursday said that there has been no reported case of bird flu in the city.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also held a review meeting of the situation and said that 11 teams have been formed for monitoring and collection of samples.

“In the meeting, Mr. Sisodia directed the officials to keep a close watch on the poultry birds coming in from neighbouring States. He also instructed them to keep a close watch on the birds at major bird sites, especially poultry markets, waterbodies, zoos among other potential hotspots. These include, Ghazipur Fish and Poultry Market, Shakti Sthal Lake, Sanjay Lake, Bhalswa Horseshoe Lake, Delhi zoo, and smaller waterbodies in DDA parks among others,” an official statement said.

Mr. Sisodia also directed the officials to monitor sample collections on a regular basis and send reports to him.

“Doctors of all 48 veterinary hospitals of the Department of Development, Animal Husbandry Unit of the Delhi government are continuously monitoring bird flu cases across the State. Also, 11 rapid response teams have been formed which are regularly collecting samples. So far, more than 100 samples have been collected and sent to the designated lab in Jalandhar. The report is expected by Monday,” he said.