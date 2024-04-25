No case against man who referred to Mohammad Zubair as ‘jihadi’, police tell HC

April 25, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The police have informed the Delhi High Court that they have not registered any case against an ‘X’ user who posted that “Once a jihadi is always a jihadi” against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in April 2020.

The Delhi Police report came on Mr. Zubair’s 2020 plea seeking to quash an FIR registered against him in Delhi. The FIR centred around a post Mr. Zubair shared on August 6, 2020 on ‘X” where he called out one Jagdish Singh, who, he alleged, is a habitual social media troll for being an abusive person.

In the post, Mr. Zubair shared an image of Mr. Singh standing with a minor girl, whose face was pixelated, with the comment: “Hello Jagdish Singh., Does your cute granddaughter know about your part-time job of abusing people on social media?”

In May last year, the court had asked the police about the action taken against Mr. Singh. “...what action has been taken by the State in relation to the evidently offensive tweets made by respondent No. 3/Jagdish Singh, which may amount to ‘hate speech’, which tweets were the genesis of the matter,” it had asked.

‘Did not cause fear’

In their status report, the Delhi Police said the post by Mr. Singh did not “cause fear or alarm” in the public or any section of the public or induce any person to commit an offence against any state or against public tranquillity.

“Upon recording the statement of the complainant Mr. Singh in the present case, nothing incriminating came out, for further proceedings/action in this matter,” the police said.

The police had earlier told the court that in the matter concerning Mr. Zubair’s tweet, “no criminality was found on the petitioner’s [Mr. Zubair] part, and his name has not been included in the chargesheet”.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had earlier contended before the court that the submission of the city police that no cognisable offence was made out against Mr. Zubair was “incorrect” and that the agency’s stand indicated the casual attitude of the authorities.

The court will hear the case again on August 5.