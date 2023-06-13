No bike taxis in Delhi as SC stays HC order; will move out: riders

June 13, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Delhi High Court order allowing bike taxi aggregators to operate in the Capital. A Vacation Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal, which stayed the High Court’s May 26 order, also recorded the Delhi government counsel’s submission that the final policy will be notified before July-end.

The apex court was hearing two separate petitions by the Delhi government challenging the High Court order that no coercive action be taken against the bike taxi aggregators until the final policy was notified.

In a public notice issued earlier this year, the government had cautioned bike taxi aggregators against plying in Delhi. It also warned that companies defying the order would be fined up to ₹1 lakh.

Following Monday’s order, several bike taxi riders The Hindu spoke to had either shifted or were in the process of moving to neighbouring Gurugram or Noida, where there are no restrictions on aggregators.

‘No help in sight’

Pratik Gupta, 30, who rides a bike taxi in Delhi, was worried about how he would support his family, including his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

“Neither the company I’m registered with nor the courts are helping us. Where will I look for a new job now?” he said, adding that he would now have to move to Noida.

Krishna Das, 30, from Delhi, moved to Gurugram with his family six months ago when the talks of a government-imposed ban first started doing the rounds. “I now ride in Gurugram as I had no other option. I have to work to provide for my family. I have been a bike taxi driver since 2017. This is my only source of income,” he said.

(With inputs from Suruchi Kumari)