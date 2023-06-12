No bike-taxi in Delhi for now as Supreme Court stays HC order

June 12, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on June 12 stayed the Delhi High Court order by which it had essentially allowed bike-taxi aggregators Rapido and Uber to operate in the national capital by asking the Delhi government not to take any coercive action against them till a new policy was formulated.

A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal granted liberty to the two aggregators to request urgent hearing of their plea by the Delhi HC.

The bench, which stayed the May 26 order of the High Court, also recorded the Delhi government counsel's submission the final policy will be notified before July-end.

The top court was hearing two separate petitions by the AAP government challenging the May 26 order of the High Court asking it not to take any coercive action against the bike-taxi aggregators until the final policy was notified.

The top court had in the last week sought a response from the Central government on both the pleas of Delhi government.