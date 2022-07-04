‘No automatic feature to find how many got jobs from portal’

July 04, 2022 01:46 IST

Delhi govt. said it carries out periodic surveys of employers

The Delhi government on Sunday said that there is no automated feature on its job portal — Rozgar Bazaar — that indicates the number of people who have been successfully employed.

The government said this a day after The Hindu published an article stating that only 12,588 people had received employment through the Delhi government’s job portal till May 1.

‘No bearing’

“The numbers of candidates screened and placed as suggested by ( The) Hindu have no bearing on the overall placements by the employers of Rozgar Bazaar portal,” read a statement issued by a Delhi spokespersonresponding to The Hindu’s queries a day after the article was published.

The statement clarified that, “There is no automated feature that can give such a number for any job portal, leave alone Rozgar Bazaar.”

The article, published on Sunday, had explained that the government got the number of people who were employed by telephoning those who had posted the jobs on the portal instead of cross-checking with the candidates.

As per the data accessed by The Hindutill May 1, a total of 10.1 lakh active jobs were posted on the portal.

However, only 76,646 of these candidates were “screened” by people who had posted the jobs and a total of 12,588 candidates had been placed in their jobs.

Survey conducted

“Periodically, the Delhi government carries out sample surveys of the entire database of employers to get their feedback on placements,” the government’s statement read.

It aslo added that through this survey, “all the employers surveyed have confirmed that they have been able to hire people against all the jobs posted on the Rozgar Bazaar.”