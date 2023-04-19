No application of mind, HC says on DU’s decision to debar student for one year

April 19, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi University’s decision to debar a PhD scholar for a year for his alleged involvement in screening the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ on the campus did not reflect “an independent application of mind”, the High Court said on Tuesday.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav gave DU three days to respond to a plea by the Congress students wing leader.

The university had last month barred two students — Lokesh Chugh, NSUI national secretary, and Ravinder — from appearing for examinations for a year for their alleged involvement in screening the documentary on Godhra riots on the campus in January this year. Mr. Chugh had moved the High Court against the university order earlier this month.

‘Didn’t let him explain’

“There has to be an independent application of mind by DU. It is not reflected in the order. You are a statutory authority,” the court remarked.

It added that the disciplinary authority ought to have allowed Mr. Chugh, a PhD scholar, to defend himself. The DU counsel said all circumstances were taken into account before passing the order.

However, Mr. Chugh’s counsel argued that the university did not follow due process while passing the debarment order and that his client is required to submit his doctoral thesis before April 30.

Mr. Chugh has claimed that he was not even present at the site of the alleged screening and that the authorities had acted against him with a “premeditated mind”.

He has also sought permission to submit his thesis and take the university examinations during pendency of the petition.