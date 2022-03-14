No amelioration for the deserving poor

Both the accident victim and the accused are mired in poverty and a state of helplessness

Two years ago, the world came crashing down on Paramjit Kaur. The 37-year-old lost her right eye when the e-rickshaw she was travelling in turned turtle near Shahbad Dairy in Rohini.

The day, October 8, 4 p.m. is etched in Ms. Kaur’s memory. Around 4 p.m., she was headed to a nearby market with her husband and relatives to shop for an upcoming wedding in the family. The e-rickshaw driver allegedly made a rough cut at a traffic junction and lost control of the three-wheeler.

While four other passengers and the driver escaped with minor injuries, an iron bar of the vehicle hit Ms. Kaur’s eyes, blinding her in the right and damaging the optic nerve in the left.

“I will not be able to lead a normal life again or travel alone,” she said. “Earlier I used to be very active, cook for the entire family, do other household chores. Now I only keep sitting for most of the day and have become totally dependent on others,” Ms. Kaur told The Hindu, sitting outside her modest house in Rohini’s Sardar Colony.

The accident has also left Ms.Kaur with fractured jaws due to which she faces difficulty speaking. “We need ₹1,40,000 for her surgery,” Ms. Kaur’s brother-in-law Manjeet Singh said. The family also has to pay off debts incurred for previous surgeries, he added.

Ms. Kaur has three children, aged 17, 15 and 12, all of whom study in a government school. Before the accident, Ms. Kaur used to make bead necklaces at home and sell them for ₹400 each to a factory. The family is finding it difficult to make ends meet as her husband, who is a daily wager, is now the sole breadwinner. “I am now scarred for life,” she said.

Mohammed Hussain, the e-rickshaw driver | Photo Credit: Arnabjit Sur

Little hope

Following the incident, police registered a case under IPC section 338 pertaining to causing grievous injury to a person and arrested the e-rickshaw driver Mohammed Hussain. He received bail on the same day while his e-rickshaw was seized. “I had to pay a bond of ₹25,000 to the court and borrowed the money from friends to get my vehicle back,” Mr. Hussain said.

Ms. Kaur filed a compensation case in a city court last year. In a significant order in her case last month, the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal passed an order directing the Delhi government and the Centre to prevent violation of traffic rules by vehicles. It also directed the traffic police and other stakeholders to perform their duty efficiently.

According to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Mr. Hussain is required to provide the compensation amount to Ms. Kaur. But the case is lingering because the 52-year-old driver is in a worse condition himself. Following the mishap, he lost his means of livelihood and told the tribunal he cannot afford to pay more than ₹20,000 to Ms. Kaur as compensation.

Mr. Hussain said, “I cry thinking of her [Ms.Kaur’s] pain but given my financial condition, I can’t pay her more. My e-rickshaw is damaged and the insurance also expired two months before the incident. I cannot drive it now,” he said.

Recalling the day’s incident, Mr. Hussain recalls driving Ms. Kaur to the hospital in his vehicle. “I am aware her family is finding it difficult to afford the surgery and I am also helpless,” he rued.

Mr. Hussain claimed he is not a rash driver and lost control when a bike suddenly crashed into it. “It was not my fault, everything happened suddenly,” he said.

However, a senior police officer said, based on the statement of witnesses, Mr. Hussain was driving in a negligent manner and took a sharp turn voluntarily at the crossing; no bike was involved in the accident.

Mr. Hussain said he now fears riding his e-rickshaw again as the incident has caused him mental trauma. “My son and I will meet Ms. Kaur’s family and try to have an out-of-court settlement.”

Kaur and Hussain’s story is a classic case of socio-economic unfairness, in which both the victim and the accused are poor andsuffering with no sign of any respite in sight.