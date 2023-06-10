No action sans letter to councillors, Mayor tells zonal heads; BJP hits out

June 10, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

In a letter on Friday, Mayor Shelly Oberoi directed the Zonal Deputy Commissioners of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) not to take any action in their respective zones unless a written letter or complaint has been given to the ward councillors concerned.

Hitting out at the move, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Harsh Malhotra and spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it shows the inexperience of the Mayor and claimed the letter is “unconstitutional in its nature”.

According to the DMC Act, the head of the MCD’s administrative unit is the Municipal Commissioner, whose duties include exercising supervision and control over the acts and proceedings of all municipal officers and other municipal employees other than the Municipal Secretary and the Municipal Chief Auditor. The Act does not state that any Zonal Deputy Commissioner needs to get permission from councillors to act in their wards.

No response was issued from the Aam Aadmi Party or the Mayor’s office on the issue.

The Mayor’s letter stated, “It has been directed that none of the deputy commissioners will take any action in their respective zones unless a written letter or written complaint has been given by the respective area councillor of the ward. Action taken in regard to the above orders would be viewed seriously.”

The BJP leaders said the DMC Act does not state that the zonal deputy commissioners or other officers cannot take action in the respective zones without the recommendation of the ward councillors.

They added that the administrative rights of the officers are very clear in the DMC Act and the letter by Ms. Oberoi is a “clear indication that MCD officers are not following the unethical recommendations of councillors from the ruling AAP, which is why it was issued to intimidate officers”.

The letter comes a day after the civic body put on hold a proposal to transfer the cleaning of roads under the MCD to the PWD.