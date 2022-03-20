No action on encroachments outside LNJP hospital: authorities

Doctors want clear vehicle passage

There are several temporary shops outside LNJP hospital that sell eatables and daily needs, but there has been no action to remove them despite several complaints to authorities, doctors told The Hindu.

Doctors of LNJP, the largest Delhi government hospital, said the presence of these shops was obstructing the movement of vehicles, including ambulances. There are several temporary shops outside the hospital’s main gate and some along the boundary wall.

Hospital authorities showed this reporter the letters they had written to the District Magistrate (Central) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), along with photos of these “encroachments”.

“We had written to the North MCD and also the L-G office, but no one is taking any action,” said Dr. Ritu Saxena, Deputy Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

Dr. Saxena said earlier the vendors used to set up their shops a little away from the hospital, but now they have shifted their shops closer.

“Now they [the vendors] are showing us some receipts and saying that they have paid money to the MCD. In peak hours, this causes a lot of problems and even delays in movement of ambulances,” she added.