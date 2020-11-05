‘No action for keeping exotic animals after voluntary disclosure’

Subsequent govt. inquiry will defeat purpose of Voluntary Disclosure Scheme: HC

The Delhi High Court has said that once a person voluntarily discloses keeping exotic birds or animals under the Centre’s Voluntary Disclosure Scheme, he can’t be investigated for their ownership, trade and breeding.

The court said that once a voluntary disclosure is made under the scheme within the stipulated time period of six months, no inquiry or action can be initiated against the person for possession, breeding or transportation of the exotic species within India, by the officers of any government agency or department.

“Action of subsequent inquiry by the government after voluntary disclosure would defeat the very purpose of the scheme,” the court said.