‘No accommodation for Chinese nationals in city’

New Delhi

25 June 2020 23:14 IST

Responding to the “nefarious activities of China” in the Galwan Valley where 20 Indian Army personnel were allegedly killed, the Delhi Hotels & Restaurant Owners Association (DHROA) on Thursday announced that the budget hotels and guest houses in the Capital will not provide any accommodation to Chinese nationals.

The organisation said it represents around 3,000 budget hotels and guest houses with about 75,000 rooms.

“The manner in which the Chinese army is behaving with Indian forces at the borders which has resulted in the killing of 20 Indian soldiers. The hotel industry is deeply upset and has gross resentment against China and therefore it has thought better to join the campaign of the Confederation of All India Traders [CAIT],” Mahendra Gupta, general secretary and Sandeep, president, DHROA, said in a statement.

