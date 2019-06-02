NMRC to increase frequency of trains on Aqua Line

In a bid to improve connectivity, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is set to increase the frequency of metro trains on the Aqua Line from June 3.

From Monday, trains run at a frequency of 7.30 minutes during peak hours on weekdays and during non-rush hours, the frequency will be 10 minutes, the NMRC announced on Saturday.

Currently, trains ply at an interval of 10 minutes during rush hours. During non-rush hours, the trains run at an interval of 15 minutes on weekdays. However, on Saturdays and Sundays, the current frequency of 15 minutes will continue, officials added.

The approximately 30 kilometre long Aqua Line that runs between Noida and Greater Noida has seen a daily average ridership of 13,317 as on May 28.

Low frequency of trains on the line has been a complaint among commuters apart from the fact that the line is not directly connected to the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line. Currently, the NMRC has a dedicated pathway that connects the Sector 51 station on the Aqua Line and Sector 52 station on the Blue Line.

Commuter Nitin Singh, a resident of Pari Chowk said, “The frequency is not only low but also unpredictable and the timing of the last train, which is 10 p.m., is a big hassle for commuters.”

Dr. Balveer Bhati, a Greater Noida resident said, “The section supposed to display the ETA of the train at the Knowledge Park II station is always blank. No one knows when the train will arrive. The weather and the heat wave add to commuters’ frustration.”